Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $369.32 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,514,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for approximately 1.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $369,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Square by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,960,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.57. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,388 shares of company stock worth $120,937,071. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.26.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

