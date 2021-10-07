Winslow Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,354,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 90,431 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $686,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,610,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,083,000 after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $264.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,308,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,663. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

