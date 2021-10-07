Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Approximately 90,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 61,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £7.92 million and a PE ratio of -6.30.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

