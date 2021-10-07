Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.37% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $704,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after purchasing an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after buying an additional 559,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $117,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $241.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.31. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

