William Paul Wells Wells Buys 50,000 Shares of Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,330,848 shares in the company, valued at C$19,715,051.20.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 1,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$960.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 20,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,060.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, September 17th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 7,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$4,275.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 7,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$3,640.00.

On Monday, September 13th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 16,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$8,250.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

