William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,747 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $129.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

