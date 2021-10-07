William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,066 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $173.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.31. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.42 and a 52-week high of $176.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

