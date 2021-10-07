William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,646 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after buying an additional 900,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after buying an additional 161,084 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,720,000 after buying an additional 537,760 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,415,000 after buying an additional 188,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

