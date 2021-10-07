William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Voya Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,171,000.

VOYA stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

