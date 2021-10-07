Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist Securities

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WLL. Truist lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 112,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 50,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

