Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 263,200 shares during the period. Whiting Petroleum comprises about 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Whiting Petroleum worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Shares of WLL traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,923. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.68. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.