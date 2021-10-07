WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.95

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $707.30 million and $22.13 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023868 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006357 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001874 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,070,650 coins and its circulating supply is 744,070,649 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

