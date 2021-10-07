Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPGYF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.81.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.36%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

