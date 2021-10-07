Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,645,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 5,746,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.
Shares of SPGYF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 142,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,185. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.1544 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
