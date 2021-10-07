Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,645,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 5,746,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Shares of SPGYF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 142,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,185. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.1544 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGYF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

