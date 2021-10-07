Wheaton Precious Metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of 447% compared to the average volume of 3,834 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

