Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 34,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 1,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

