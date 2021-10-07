Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.