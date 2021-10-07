Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.70.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
