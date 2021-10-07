Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $2,895,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,869,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,576,000 after acquiring an additional 153,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 91,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,332,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

