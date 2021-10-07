Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $88.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

VC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 2.00. Visteon has a 52-week low of $76.87 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visteon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth about $2,670,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Visteon by 104,775.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

