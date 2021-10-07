Wells Fargo & Company Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $26.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RRC. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Shares of RRC opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

