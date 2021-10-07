Wedbush Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

NYSE UAA opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 634.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Under Armour by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

