Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $372,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $56.47. 6,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,756. Webster Financial has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

