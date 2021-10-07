Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 51.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,064 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $16,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRHC opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $580.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TRHC has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

