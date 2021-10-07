Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 930,780 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 930,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DFH. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 over the last ninety days. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

