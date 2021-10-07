Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 40,491 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.33% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.36 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $681.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.31.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.