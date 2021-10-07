Wasatch Advisors Inc. Invests $8.07 Million in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 219,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $56,652,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $39,787,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $32,617,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $8,583,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIC. TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.49. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

