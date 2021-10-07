Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,791,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.13% of IM Cannabis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IM Cannabis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IMCC stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. IM Cannabis Corp. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $11.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMCC. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC).

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.