Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,847,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KYMR opened at $61.81 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,742,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,563 shares of company stock valued at $22,750,586 over the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.