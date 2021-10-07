Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 802,841 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 802,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,718,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Thryv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $2,361,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in Thryv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. Research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amer Akhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

