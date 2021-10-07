Wanchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.87 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $183.46 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00108488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.54 or 0.00414420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00038915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,730,341 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.