Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 536,758 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,210,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.82. The stock had a trading volume of 57,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,626. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

