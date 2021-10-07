Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $205.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.00.

NYSE VMC opened at $174.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $131.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,268,000 after purchasing an additional 184,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after buying an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

