Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VWAGY. Standpoint Research began coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of VWAGY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 596,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,502. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

