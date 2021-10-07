Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vivint Smart Home traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 11225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 919,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after purchasing an additional 776,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 565,600 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 382,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.