Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Price Target Increased to $2.04 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from $1.93 to $2.04 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VGZ. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a P/E ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.48. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 112.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 117.5% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

