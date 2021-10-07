Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Up 35.2% in September

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,600 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 245,200 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.55% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRPX opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

