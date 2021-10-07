Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 347.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,151. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,874 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

