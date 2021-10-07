Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 347.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Shares of NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,151. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,621,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,874 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
See Also: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.