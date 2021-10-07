VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Down 0.2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.94). Approximately 279,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 322,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456 ($5.96).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 456.23. The firm has a market cap of £761.17 million and a PE ratio of 5.06.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

