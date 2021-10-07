Village Farms International, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.48 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VFF opened at C$10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of C$6.05 and a 12-month high of C$25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.34 million and a PE ratio of -127.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.56.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

