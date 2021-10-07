Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VFF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 418,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $685.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.25 and a beta of 3.66. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

