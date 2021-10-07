ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Down to $6.98

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.70. ViewRay shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 553 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ViewRay by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,901 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ViewRay by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ViewRay by 70.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 8.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

