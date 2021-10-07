Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 110.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.