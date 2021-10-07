Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $209.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day moving average is $238.42. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

