Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,958 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 291.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

