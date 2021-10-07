Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.84.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,179 shares of company stock worth $61,061,673 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

