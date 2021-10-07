Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

