VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of QQQN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. 5,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,869. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $35.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000.

