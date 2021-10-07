Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

