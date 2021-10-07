Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,813. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.