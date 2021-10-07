Vertical Research Lowers The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Neutral

Vertical Research cut shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.
TTD opened at $68.29 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.
In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 21.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 76.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
