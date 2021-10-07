Vertical Research Lowers The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Neutral

Vertical Research cut shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.77.

TTD opened at $68.29 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,937 shares of company stock worth $4,394,933. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 21.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 76.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

